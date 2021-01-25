The testing capacity at Guernsey's drive through centre has nearly doubled in size - meaning at least 1,000 swabs can be carried out each day.

The facility at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital was extended overnight, following the news of a coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown in the island.

It gives the swabbing team a 4.5 metre extension to the tent, which will allow four cars to be undercover at any one time.

Credit: States of Guernsey

In addition, Car Park C has been cordoned off to increase the queuing capacity.

The scheduling and swabbing teams are now working between 8am and 11pm with pathology staff working late into the night to provide swab results as quickly as possible.

If you have symptoms of Covid-19, call the clinical helpline on 01481 756938.