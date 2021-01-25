Alderney closes police station following Guernsey lockdown

Alderney has closed its police station to the public and for general enquiries.

It comes after Guernsey announced it would go into an immediate lockdown from 23 January.

The force, however, says islanders should not worry as it still has a "full complement of staff on duty".

You can contact us on 824999. Alternatively, you can attend the police station and use the telephone outside. If it is an emergency, please call 999. For non-policing enquiries relating to Covid, please visit covid19.gov.gg. Sergeant James Taylor