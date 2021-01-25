Channel Islands could be added to EU tax haven blacklist

Pressure is mounting to add the Channel Islands to the EU’s tax haven blacklist following the conclusion of Brexit negotiations.

Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) voted in favour of adding UK overseas territories, including Jersey and Guernsey, to the list last week. But that vote only represents the sentiments of MEPs, as the European Parliament has no role in establishing the list.

The Channel Islands inclusion in the list will be decided by the European Council based on a set of criteria concerning tax transparency and fair taxation, and the implementation of international standards against tax based erosion and profit sharing.

However, proposals made by the European Commission and the MEPs vote could put pressure on the Council.

The list is currently updated twice a year. The next update is due to take place in February 2021 but no date has been set.

What does being blacklisted mean?

The inclusion of a jurisdiction on the blacklist does not trigger material sanctions by the EU. It also does not prohibit a country from marketing its financial products in the EU. However, individual Member States may decide to impose their own penalties on a national level.

The European Commission has also recommended that Member States adopt “defensive” countermeasures from 1 January 2021.