Exclusive: Jersey’s STAC committee rejects call for elimination strategy

ITV News can reveal the committee of medics and other experts advising Jersey’s government through the coronavirus pandemic have rejected calls for the adoption of an elimination strategy.

Last week, we were the first to report that the Scientific and Technical Advisory Cell (STAC) were analysing the proposals from a private sector company, a concept supported by three former government ministers.

STAC’s response to Senator Kristina Moore, who presented the plans alongside Senator Steve Pallett and Deputy Steve Luce, describes the idea as “interesting” but containing “practical, ethical, moral and political challenges”.

The concept, from a company called Chronomics, would see the whole island population locked down for four weeks while every single person underwent two Covid-19 tests, and only released from isolation once they had tested negative.

Their proposal states: “It is clear that being able to declare the island of Jersey Covid-free is a significant prize that will be welcomed by residents as well as businesses alike.”

But in response, writing on behalf of the STAC committee, its chairman Patrick Armstrong said the following:

Some of the practical challenges we discussed would be how to restrict movement and mixing on island whilst testing the whole population. There would obviously be a need to keep essential services running such as healthcare settings, care homes, food shops, police, ambulance and many other services that we cannot do without. Patrick Armstrong, STAC Chairman

He added: "As the proposal is for the test to be self-administered there would be concern that it is not used correctly or people will want to avoid a positive test for the fear of being forced to self-isolate and therefore be unable to work."

However, Mr Armstrong goes on to add that it is the view of STAC that for “the foreseeable future” the current tight restrictions at the border – which mean all arrivals have to isolate for at least 10 days and three Covid-19 tests – will need to continue.

He pledges STAC will keep the idea of an elimination strategy under review.

Chronomics, based in the UK, has developed a Covid-19 testing programme that has been approved by US regulators and is being reviewed by British authorities. They offer a mass testing service. Individual tests are available for £119 but their proposal to the Government of Jersey offers a “volume discount” which it says it can have up and running within two to three weeks.