Fresh domestic abuse warning issued for Guernsey's second lockdown
Guernsey Police has issued a fresh domestic abuse warning as the island enters its second lockdown.
On social media, the force wrote: "Just because this is an unprecedented time does not mean Domestic Abuse will be tolerated".
It comes after domestic abuse charity Safer Guernsey saw an 87% increase in referrals during the last lockdown, including a 22% risk in the number of high risk cases.
Despite the new restrictions, islanders are being reminded that support is still available.
Help & support
Guernsey Police: 999 (emergency) or 01481 725111 (non-emergency)
Safer Guernsey: 01481 721999