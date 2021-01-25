Fresh domestic abuse warning issued for Guernsey's second lockdown

Guernsey Police has issued a fresh domestic abuse warning as the island enters its second lockdown.

On social media, the force wrote: "Just because this is an unprecedented time does not mean Domestic Abuse will be tolerated".

It comes after domestic abuse charity Safer Guernsey saw an 87% increase in referrals during the last lockdown, including a 22% risk in the number of high risk cases.

Despite the new restrictions, islanders are being reminded that support is still available.

Help & support