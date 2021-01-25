Guernsey arrivals into Alderney must isolate for two weeks

Anyone returning to Alderney from Guernsey is now being asked to isolate for two weeks as a matter of "public duty".

It follows Guernsey's move into lockdown after several new coronavirus cases were identified.

Those who have returned from Guernsey in the last week are asked to seriously consider the island as a whole and not to go to work, even if an essential worker, or go shopping. This would put the entire island, its health and its infrastructure at risk. States of Alderney spokesperson

States President, William Tate, and the Chairman of Policy and Finance, Bill Abel, are both currently in isolation after returning from meetings in Guernsey last week.

Prior to Guernsey's second lockdown, there were no restrictions on movement between the two islands.

The Civil Contingencies Authority will discuss whether and how flights should be restricted to respond to the new situation.

In all other matters, guidance is exactly the same for Alderney as it is in Guernsey.