Guernsey lockdown: List of helplines you might need

In order to help islanders access the services they need during Guernsey's second lockdown, the government has released the following information.

Possible contacts of a positive case

If you think you are the contact of a positive case, do not call. Contact tracers will contact you, if you are a genuine contact.

Covid-19 symptoms

If you have Covid-19 related symptoms please call the clinical helpline on 01481 756938 or 01481 756969. Phone lines are busy at times but please wait and call back again. Please do not call or email Public Health directly if you find these numbers are engaged.

Questions about lockdown rules and other non-clinical questions If you have questions about what you can and cannot do during lockdown, please call the non- clinical helpline on 01481 717118 or email covid19enquiries@gov.gg. Ship and Crown between 18 and 20 January

If you were in the Ship and Crown pub or Crow’s Nest restaurant between 18 and 20 January, please email testresults@gov.gg. Please do not call, we will contact you if necessary.

Emergency healthcare

If you need healthcare or treatment for another reason, please still contact your GP or call an ambulance or attend the Emergency Department as you normally would.

Financial support

If you need financial support for yourself, your family, your business or your employees, these details will be released during this week. We will make a further announcement on Tuesday 26 January.