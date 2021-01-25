Guernsey's sports teams react to island-wide lockdown

For months, Guernsey's sporting success was the envy of many.

But, following the announcement of a lockdown for the island on Saturday, all sport has stopped with immediate effect. The rapid implementation of lockdown has meant a quick turnaround for Guernsey's sporting community.

Obviously we know there are a lot of people working in the sports industry including trainers and ground staff and they'll be concerned about their work so we'll be working in exactly the same way as we did during the first lockdown to make sure everyone is looked after. Jeremy Frith, Guernsey Sports Commission

Guernsey's Priaulx league was already struggling to complete games due to the weather, but now lockdown is threatening to cancel the season for the second successive year.

We hope we can play it out. It may well be with the island games going ahead now that the season could run on a bit longer but those are decisions the Guernsey Football League will make but it would be nice to play the season out. Guy Hardill, Director of Sylvans FC

Last year the league was won on a points per game basis, but organisers have said at least two thirds of the season must be completed for that to happen again.

One sport much closer to finishing their season is hockey, but lockdown has come at a time when the sport was enjoying a renaissance on the island.