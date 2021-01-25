Jersey’s Planning Minister has told ITV News he has considered quitting government over its strategy for managing the pandemic, and now he is bringing forward his own plans for stricter border controls.

Deputy John Young’s plan would see all arrivals into the island forced to quarantine for at least seven days and undergo two Covid-19 tests.

It would apply even when case numbers lower and the government may otherwise want to return to its previous ‘red, amber, green’ system which sees arrivals from green areas only isolate for a few hours.

He hopes the proposal would avoid the need for future “circuit-breakers”, the soft-lockdown which has seen swathes of businesses closed since December, with some facing a wait until March or April before reopening.

Deputy Young says his frustration at many in the Council of Ministers not being part of the decision-making process is why he’s thought about quitting.

I’ve in fact drafted my resignation several times and held it back. I have been generally uncomfortable not being part of the decision-making body. It’s really frustrating on the major issue for the island, one is not able to hear the detailed discussions, one has to accept and shut up. I can’t even ask questions. Deputy John Young

Deputy Young's reason for not quitting is to avoid causing delays to his work on the new Island Plan, which is at the core of his ministerial responsibility.

He hopes his plan, due to be discussed by the Council of Ministers tomorrow (26 January), before being formally lodged for debate in the States Assembly in March, would give confidence to other locations, including Guernsey, to create an air bridge to allow quarantine-free travel to help the tourist industry this summer.

His plan would see limits in place for the whole of 2021, and any attempt to ease them would require a debate and vote by all politicians, not just “Competent Authority Ministers” – the Chief Minister and Health Minister.

The Chief Minister has indicated he does not intend to change strategy.

It comes as his advisory committee of experts including medics, called STAC, rejected a separate call for Jersey to aim for elimination of the virus in the island.