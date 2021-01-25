Jersey priest completes charity challenge for church spire appeal

A Catholic Priest in Jersey has run 23 miles between seven churches to raise money for the St Thomas' Church Spire Appeal.

Father Johnpromise Umeozuru, swapped his robes for running gear to take on the challenge.

Last year, the church underwent £1.3 million worth of repairs and restoration but there is still a large amount of money left to be paid off.

Father Johnpromise hopes to raise £70,000 from his challenge to help cover the debt the Church accumulated from the repair work.