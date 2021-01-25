Over 75s in Jersey can now book Covid vaccine

Over 75s in Jersey can now book in for their coronavirus vaccine.

They are the next group to be given the jab as part of the island's rollout programme.

In addition, high-risk islanders will be sent a letter this week to confirm that they can book in for their vaccine from next Monday (1 February).

Since December 2020, updated guidance to the high-risk category includes those over the age of 70, those with Down’s Syndrome and those with stage five kidney disease. Islanders over the age of 70 should not expect to receive a letter but can also book from 1 February.

Those who have not received any correspondence from their GP or specialist doctor but believe they are in the high-risk category should contact their GP surgery for advice and an assessment.

Pregnant women with significant heart disease, should discuss the risks and benefits of having the vaccine with their GP or obstetric team.