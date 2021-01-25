Schools affected with coronavirus cases named in Guernsey

The schools currently affected by coronavirus cases in Guernsey have been named by the States. They are:

St Sampson’s High

Hautes Capelles

Grammar School and Sixth Form Centre

Le Murier

Elizabeth College Senior School and Junior School

Maylands Nursery

All the schools are undergoing 'a rigorous deep cleaning process.'

The States says parents have received letters from headteachers regarding their school's situation. At present all schools, colleges and early years’ providers in Guernsey are closed to all students until tomorrow (Wednesday 27 January).

But parents are being asked not to seek a coronavirus test for their children themselves -unless they are symptomatic - and wait for Public Health to contact them. If you think you or your child has symptoms then you should call the clinical helpline immediately 01481 756938 or 01481 756969.