Schools affected with coronavirus cases named in Guernsey

All schools, colleges and early years’ providers in Guernsey are closed to all students until Wednesday 27 January. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The schools currently affected by coronavirus cases in Guernsey have been named by the States. They are:

  • St Sampson’s High

  • Hautes Capelles

  • Grammar School and Sixth Form Centre

  • Le Murier

  • Elizabeth College Senior School and Junior School

  • Maylands Nursery

All the schools are undergoing 'a rigorous deep cleaning process.'

The States says parents have received letters from headteachers regarding their school's situation. At present all schools, colleges and early years’ providers in Guernsey are closed to all students until tomorrow (Wednesday 27 January).

But parents are being asked not to seek a coronavirus test for their children themselves -unless they are symptomatic - and wait for Public Health to contact them. If you think you or your child has symptoms then you should call the clinical helpline immediately 01481 756938 or 01481 756969.

What is most important right now is for parents and staff to work with us, help protect Public Health’s capacity by not phoning or emailing unless you are symptomatic, and please go about your lives within the current rules in the knowledge that you will be contacted if you’re identified as needing a test.

Deputy Peter Ferbrache, Guernsey's Chief Minister