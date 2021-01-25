Schools affected with coronavirus cases named in Guernsey
The schools currently affected by coronavirus cases in Guernsey have been named by the States. They are:
St Sampson’s High
Hautes Capelles
Grammar School and Sixth Form Centre
Le Murier
Elizabeth College Senior School and Junior School
Maylands Nursery
All the schools are undergoing 'a rigorous deep cleaning process.'
The States says parents have received letters from headteachers regarding their school's situation. At present all schools, colleges and early years’ providers in Guernsey are closed to all students until tomorrow (Wednesday 27 January).
But parents are being asked not to seek a coronavirus test for their children themselves -unless they are symptomatic - and wait for Public Health to contact them. If you think you or your child has symptoms then you should call the clinical helpline immediately 01481 756938 or 01481 756969.
What is most important right now is for parents and staff to work with us, help protect Public Health’s capacity by not phoning or emailing unless you are symptomatic, and please go about your lives within the current rules in the knowledge that you will be contacted if you’re identified as needing a test.