Jersey Boat Show cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions

This year's Jersey Boat Show has been cancelled.

It was supposed to take place at the beginning of May, but organisers have had to call it off because of the continuing coronavirus restrictions.

The continuing safety and well-being of our local community and all those taking part remains our priority. With no clear indication at this time when restrictions may be eased, we have reluctantly taken the decision to postpone the Boat Show this year. Ports of Jersey statement

Ports added that it remains hopeful that some form of maritime celebration will be able to take place in the summer.