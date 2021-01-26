Alderney Literary Festival cancelled for second year due to Covid uncertainty
This year’s Alderney Literary Festival has been cancelled due to the "rapidly changing Covid situation".
After the event was cancelled last March, organisers say they never thought they would have to make the same decision again this year.
We never thought we would have to cancel the 2021 festival as well, but sadly that is the case. The rapidly changing Covid situation made it difficult to plan anything with any degree of certainty and sadly the latest lockdown has made it impossible.
Guernsey arrivals into Alderney urged to isolate for two weeks
A smaller version of the event had been scheduled for March, and the team are starting to look ahead to next year.
Although the festival won’t return until March 2022, we will be organising more small literary events face-to-face on Alderney, once we can meet up again, and online, so watch out for our news. In the meantime, stay at home and stay safe.
Live updates: Number of coronavirus cases in the Channel Islands
Coronavirus: All the advice and information for the Channel Islands