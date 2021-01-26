This year’s Alderney Literary Festival has been cancelled due to the "rapidly changing Covid situation".

After the event was cancelled last March, organisers say they never thought they would have to make the same decision again this year.

We never thought we would have to cancel the 2021 festival as well, but sadly that is the case. The rapidly changing Covid situation made it difficult to plan anything with any degree of certainty and sadly the latest lockdown has made it impossible. Alderney Literary Trust spokeswoman

A smaller version of the event had been scheduled for March, and the team are starting to look ahead to next year.