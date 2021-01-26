Beloved Grand Jersey Hotel concierge dies

A beloved concierge from the Grand Jersey Hotel has died.

Hugo de Castro had worked at the hotel for 38 years.

The team there described him as a "familiar smiling face" for guests who had "a natural warm and affection".

An award-winning member of the elite Golden Keys Society, Hugo was the epitome of The Grand. Hugo was considered a true champion of the island and was a finalist for Ambassador of the Year at the 2020 Pride of Jersey Awards. He had a passion for creating guest happiness and we will miss him greatly. Our thoughts are with his family. Grand Jersey Hotel

Back in 2017, he was named the best concierge in the British Isles.