Beloved Grand Jersey Hotel concierge dies
A beloved concierge from the Grand Jersey Hotel has died.
Hugo de Castro had worked at the hotel for 38 years.
The team there described him as a "familiar smiling face" for guests who had "a natural warm and affection".
An award-winning member of the elite Golden Keys Society, Hugo was the epitome of The Grand. Hugo was considered a true champion of the island and was a finalist for Ambassador of the Year at the 2020 Pride of Jersey Awards. He had a passion for creating guest happiness and we will miss him greatly. Our thoughts are with his family.
Back in 2017, he was named the best concierge in the British Isles.