Calls to build new five-a-side football pitch on FB Fields

Support is growing for a five-a-side football pitch to be built on unused land at FB Fields in Jersey.

Former footballer James Scott has set up an online petition calling for the island's government to make good use of the land, which was gifted to the public for recreational use. It has already received over 2,000 signatures.

However, Mr Scott was left frustrated last year, after plans to convert the disused netball courts at FB Fields into two 3G pitches were rejected. He has now has taken to Twitter to encourage more islanders to back his idea and to get politicians on board.

Jersey Property Holdings and/or the relevant States department should do everything within their powers to ensure the land can be used by the public for the purpose intended. In 2015 the Government spent a considerable amount of money improving the area (re-surfacing and installing new floodlights). Even after that expenditure the area has not been used and is currently in a sorry state. James Scott, petition starter

After receiving over 1,000 signatures, the island's ministers will now have to give it a response. If 5,000 people back it, politicians will then consider it for debate in the Assembly.