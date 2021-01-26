Delivery workers ignoring Covid guidelines cause delay in shops re-opening

The re-opening of shops in Jersey has been delayed by a week, after symptomatic delivery workers attended work without wearing PPE.

It was announced last week that non-essential retail was due to re-open tomorrow (27 January).

However, the government has today announced a delay following the discovery of a cluster of coronavirus cases within the supply chain for the retail sector, which could have affected multiple sites.

This cluster is a result of poor behaviour and a lack of adherence to the most basic of hygiene guidelines, with some staff working while symptomatic. They were found not to be wearing PPE, and now we must trace around 200 possible direct contacts. It is exactly this sort of behaviour that will prevent us from reconnecting our island community. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Health Minister

Officials, including the Chair of STAC, worked late into the night and presented options to Ministers this morning.

It was then decided that shops would reopen on Wednesday 3 February at the earliest, with close contact businesses following a week later (10 February). This decision, however, remains under review.

Contact tracing is well underway, however the Health Minister maintained this did not mean the island would enter a lockdown. Instead, he pleaded to islanders to follow the government's guidance.