Expectant mothers in Guernsey must attend appointments alone

Expectant mothers in Guernsey must now have C-section appointments without their partners.

Officials say there is a higher risk of Covid infection during operations. They must also attend scans at the Princess Elizabeth hospital alone.

The maternity services team has apologised and explained on its website that while the news will be extremely disappointing, upsetting and even distressing for some expectant parents, it is hoped the changes will not last for long.

The States says it is important to minimise close contact at the moment, especially within the hospital. All antenatal appointments are being held at Lukis House in the Grange and not at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital, with expectant mothers being contacted to rearrange appointments. Women are also being asked to attend these alone.

Maternity Services says clinic times are being extended to some evenings and over the weekends to accommodate everyone. Anyone wanting more information is being asked to call the Community Midwifery Team on 01481 707682.