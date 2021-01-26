'Growing concern' for Guernsey hospitality as sector grinds to a halt

There is "growing concern" amongst hospitality leaders in Guernsey as businesses were forced to shutdown on 23 January.

The new lockdown in Guernsey means hotels, B&Bs and rental accommodation closed with immediate effect.

The Guernsey Hospitality Association represents a number of business in the island. President of the group, Alan Sillet, says retaining staff and looking after their wellbeing "remains a priority".

We have been through this before and we are all in a much better position now than we were 10 months ago. We just need to work together and get through this. Alan Sillett, President of the Guernsey Hospitality Association

For the visitor accommodation sector there is currently two financial support options.

The grant scheme covers the period between July 2020 to March 2021.

There is guidance to help businesses make decisions around their operations. The message for businesses is to keep your staff at home unless your activities are essential for the running of the island. Deputy Peter Ferbrache, Chairman of Guernsey's Civil Contingencies Authority

An update on financial support for businesses, including the hospitality sector, is expected to be announced later this week.