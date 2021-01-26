Guernsey's government has today (26 January) provided an update on the island's situation, following the re-introduction of lockdown at the weekend.

Education

Guernsey schools will remain closed for the rest of this week. Deputy Peter Ferbrache said the government is still looking into whether schools will be able to re-open for vulnerable children and the children of essential workers later in the week.

Keeping education sites closed to all students is an important measures as we remain focused on our principle objective of trying to stop the rapid transmission of Covid-19. We are examining all options to get sites open as quickly as possible, and in the safest way possible. Dr Nicola Brink, Guernsey's Director of Public Health

Financial support measures

In terms of money, Deputy Ferbrache confirmed the re-introduction of The Hardship Fund for islanders who need urgent financial assistance during the second lockdown, and who do not qualify for any other type of benefit.

The payroll co-funding scheme will also return for all businesses who qualified during the first lockdown. This will be set at 80% of minimum pay - £8.70 per hour - capped at 42 hours per week. Applications will be accepted from the beginning of February.

A new clause will also be added in the scheme - where businesses make a profit over the course of the year, the government will ask for co-funding to be returned.

We're asking businesses to think very hard about whether they really need this support. If you can cope without help and you expect to bounce back well after this lockdown, consider if you really need to make a claim. We need to direct public finances, which are under strain, where they're most needed. Deputy Peter Ferbrache, Guernsey's Chief Minister

Coronavirus cases

Dr Nicola Brink provided a more detailed breakdown about the cases they have detected since the outbreak on Friday (22 January).

22 January: Four community cases (unknown source)

23 January: Seven new cases (six contacts and one unknown source)

24 January: 38 new cases (34 contacts, three unknown source and one travel)

25 January: 10 new cases (seven contacts and three unknown source)

26 January: 13 new cases (six contacts, six unknown source and one travel)

As of last night (25 January), 30 cases had been linked to a school, college or some kind of educational setting.

Vaccine

The Moderna vaccine has been approved for use in the Bailiwick. Though it is now immediately available, it is expected to be brought over to the island in the Spring.

Travel

All Guernsey travellers entering Alderney or Sark must now isolate for 14 days.

Arrests and Covid rules

The Chief Minister confirmed that no arrests have been made in relation to this lockdown.