Guernsey's payroll co-funding scheme reinstated

The payroll co-funding scheme will be reintroduced for businesses in Guernsey during the second lockdown.

The majority of businesses have been forced to close since the lockdown was announced at the weekend.

The Hardship Fund will also return for islanders who need urgent financial assistance.

The Chief Minister announced these economic measures at today's (Tuesday 26 January) press conference.

Payroll Co-Funding Scheme

The list of eligible businesses will be largely similar to the first lockdown. It will be for those who are heavily restricted during this period.

Those who apply will receive 80% of the minimum wage (£8.70 per hour) for their employees. Although this will be capped at 42 hours a week. Employers will be required to top up the other 20%.

The scheme will also be open to sole traders and self-employed people.

Claims can be put in from 1 February for the period commencing 23 January.

The States of Guernsey estimate this support will cost £2.5 million per week and the Chief Minister has asked for businesses who can survive without support not to apply.

The Hardship Fund

The £250,000 hardship fund will be reinstated for people who are struggling financially but may not be eligible for standard benefit support.

The Policy & Resources Committee say they are optimistic that businesses will be able to bounce back after a short, sharp lockdown.

We need to help many businesses cope with not being able to trade, for the sake of them and their employees and for the wider economy. At the same time we’re saying to businesses that bounced back from the previous lockdown, and expect to do so again this time, to think hard about whether they really need support through this scheme before making a claim. Deputy Mark Helyar, Treasury lead for the Policy & Resources Committee

How to apply for either the co-funding payroll scheme or the hardship fund can be found on the States of Guernsey website.