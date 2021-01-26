Jersey restaurant only one in Channel Islands to keep Michelin Star

A Jersey restaurant is now the only one in the Channel Islands to have a Michelin Star.

Bohemia, based at The Club Hotel in St Helier, has had its star for more than 16 years, and has now secured it again for 2021.

In a social media post, the team said they were "over the moon" and thanked those who have worked "incredibly hard" to make this happen.

Former Michelin Star restaurants include Tassili at the Grand Jersey Hotel, Ocean at The Atlantic Hotel and Samphire (formerly Ormer).