Man assaulted by group of teenagers in St Helier

Jersey Police are investigating after a man in his late 30s was assaulted by a group of teenagers in St Helier.

The incident took place in the private car park of Regency House on Regent Road at around 3:55pm last Friday (22 January).

The man sustained minor injuries that did not require hospital treatment.

Six teenagers aged between 13 and 17 were arrested, but have since been release on bail.

Anyone who may have seen something is asked to contact police on 612612 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.