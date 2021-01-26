Guernsey Police have called on islanders to think before they get behind the wheel after higher than expected drink drive arrests over the Christmas period.

21 people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol during the 2020 Christmas Drink Drive Campaign.

Breakdown of drink driving arrests:

10 people Stopped due to proactive police checks.

6 people Were involved in road traffic collisions.

5 people Were called in by members of the public.

Guernsey Police say they are very disappointed by the figures and urge the Bailiwick community to play their part in stamping out drink driving.

If people are going out to drink, have a plan about how you are going to get out, and how you are going to get home, that doesn't involve your car. Drink driving continues to be dangerous, and although during this period we haven't seized any vehicles, it remains an option to us in any serious cases that arise. Tom Marshall, Roads Policing Inspector for Guernsey Police

They have also indicated that tougher measures could be brought in to curb the amount of repeat drink drivers across Guernsey.