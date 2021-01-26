Revealed: Medics opposed easing Jersey’s summertime border controls

Newly released minutes from Jersey’s committee of experts, which advises government on the pandemic, show medics feared the island risked being seen as a ‘quarantine haven’ because of its relatively lax restrictions at the border.

The documents, from September 2020, highlight concerns about a reclassification of the red, amber and green limits, saying changes “would be a risk to Jersey’s currently well-controlled situation.”

Previously countries were classified amber if there were 25 or more cases per 100,000 people in the population over the past two weeks. That was increased to 50 or more, meaning more places were rated green and avoided any quarantine.

One extract from 28 September, records STAC chair Patrick Armstrong’s opposition.

The Chair informed the Cell that he and colleagues had reiterated their advice that the proposal to extend the Green categorisation from 25 cases per 100,000 population over the preceding 2 weeks to 50 cases would pose a significant risk to the island, with the likelihood of more cases of COVID-19 entering the borders, in the light of the increasing cases across the UK and Western Europe. 28 September STAC minutes

The minutes say not relaxing restrictions would “endanger the economy."

A week earlier, the then Medical Officer of Health, Dr Susan Turnbull, who subsequently left her role, raised concerns that Jersey could be seen as an easy getaway choice.

The Medical Officer of Health, opined that if the UK were to enter lockdown it was possible that Jersey could become an attractive destination, with the associated risks posed by importing the virus. The Director of Communications, Office of the Chief Executive, informed the Cell that he was working with Visit Jersey to ensure that the Island was not perceived as a ‘quarantine haven’. 21 September STAC minutes

A week earlier, on 16 September, Dr Turnbull issued a blunt warning about easing border restrictions.

The Medical Officer of Health suggested that, despite the views of some, a great many people were concerned that the Island was already too ‘open’, a portion of the population was still shielding and, in her opinion, any relaxation of the borders would not have a positive outcome. 16 September STAC minutes

That same meeting concluded with STAC saying it did not consider that it was the appropriate time for any change to be made to the current categorisation of regions and countries.