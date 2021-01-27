Advice given to islanders in Guernsey on how to travel to vaccination centre

Public Health officials in Guernsey are reminding people how to travel to the Community Vaccination Centre (CVC) at Beau Sejour in Guernsey while the island is in lockdown.

The States says people are still allowed to leave their homes to have a vaccination but they they must then return home. It is the same process for attending urgent medical treatment. The government says it is 'very important' for people to still attend their appointments, so long as they feel well to do so.

The rules for those with an appointment at the vaccination centre state:

You can drive yourself.

A member of your household can drive you .

A friend or family member (not from your household) can drive you but you must both wear masks and the person due to be vaccinated must sit on the back seat with the windows open.

You can book a taxi to pick you up, which will wait outside while you are in the CVC, and take you home.

If these options are unavailable to you, the States is advising people to call St John Ambulance and use its volunteer drivers who can pick you up and drive you back. To use this service you can call 01481 727129 or email transport@stjohn.gg

The States is also urging people not to use the scheduled bus service and anyone who feels unwell on the day of their appointment should call 01481 707607 to discuss their symptoms.