Any pubgoers at Guernsey's Ship and Crown last week must isolate for 14 days

Anyone who visited Guernsey's Ship and Crown pub or the Crow's Nest restaurant at any point last week (starting Monday 18 January), must isolate immediately even if they have no covid symptoms.

That isolation lasts for 14 days from the date they were in the venue. It comes after the States of Guernsey issued new guidance after coronavirus cases continue to rise in the island.

Anyone who develops symptoms are being told to call the clinical helpline on 01481 756 938 or 01481 756 969