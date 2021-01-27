Arrangements for fishing in Jersey's waters during the Brexit transition period have been finalised.

Until 30 April, French fisherman with a history of activity in the island's waters will be able to continue, as outlined in the Granville Bay agreement.

From 1 May, they will only be allowed if they have a permanent license.

It follows weeks of tension over a post-Brexit fishing deal.

French fishermen had claimed they were being denied permits, and Jersey fishermen had been prevented from landing their catch at French ports. Now an 'amnesty period' has been agreed with the EU to allow time for the new permit system to be operational in May.

The news comes after a meeting with all interested parties - including Jersey's External Relations Minister, Senator Ian Gorst - was held earlier in the week.