Organisers of Jersey's annual Battle of Flowers say they are "cautiously optimistic" that it will still take place in some form this year.

Alternative plans for the event have been submitted to the Bailiff's Chamber and the government.

A closed survey is being carried out among exhibitors to assess the viability and what safety measures would be needed.

Whilst we may not see Battle of Flowers in its full glory as it was in 2019 and previous years - in fact it's 119 years old this year - we may see a Battle in some shape or form and we're cautiously optimistic that something will go ahead. Jackie Donald, Battle of Flowers organiser

One option being considered would be to have separate reserve teams for each float in case team members are required to self-isolate.

The event is normally a year in the planning, with the flowers ordered in March.

There is a waiting list of exhibitors from the UK and it is hoped the event will still attract some visitors from off island, but organisers expect it to be more of a community event this year.

It follows the cancellation of the Boat Show earlier this week because of ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

The Barclays Jersey Boat show attracts up to 30,000 people every year Credit: Ports of Jersey

The Ports of Jersey and event sponsors Barclays are hoping to arrange a smaller maritime celebration later in the year.

The Boat Show annually attracts about 30,000 people over three days, so obviously logistic wise in staging such an event when there is physical distancing measures still in place and at this stage now for us we don't know when the restrictions may be lifted in time for us to actually stage this year's show. Alan Donald, Ports of Jersey

The decision was taken after a letter sent by the Bailiff's Chamber to events organisers warned the Honorary Police will not be supporting any public events before July.

Meanwhile, other major events including the Weekender Festival in September are yet to announce whether they will go ahead.

The Bailiff's Chambers have confirmed this year's Liberation Day celebrations in May are likely to be pushed back, with a larger public event not taking place until 2022.

The Bailiff is awaiting a response from the government's scientific advisory board, STAC, to clarify the current guidance for events organisers.