Channel Islanders remember those who died in the Holocaust

People across the Channel Islands are marking Holocaust Memorial Day later (27 January 2021). Many events have been postponed or significantly scaled back because of the coronavirus pandemic. However lanterns are being lit in Jersey at dusk to remember the 21 islanders who were killed in concentration camps and in the prison system.

The event, now in its 20th year, remembers the tens of millions of people who died from Nazi persecution.

With coronavirus cases continuing to rise in Guernsey, services at White Rock and the Town Church have been cancelled. Similar events at Alderney's Hammond Memorial will not go ahead either. Instead, islanders are being asked to safely light a candle and place it in a window at home at 8pm tonight.

A wreath laying ceremony will be led by Jersey's Lieutenant-Governor, Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Dalton, at the Lighthouse Memorial on the New North Quay. Only ten people will be allowed to attend under strict social distancing rules.