Citizens Advice Guernsey has temporarily closed its office on The Bridge and halted all advice services in response to the island's coronavirus outbreak.

The charity says the "unprecedented decision" was taken to protect staff and volunteers as they cannot work safely with the current level of community transmission.

The Committee does not wish to compromise the health and wellbeing of its loyal volunteers and staff, who are our most valuable resource, so, very reluctantly, we are closing the office for now. Rest assured that we’ll be back just as soon as it’s safe. Kerry Ciotti, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice Guernsey

Mrs Ciotti says working from home is not an option due to a lack of infrastructure, and has called on the community for assistance to upgrade their IT system and support running costs.

We’d dearly love stay open for Islanders, but the costs of an IT upgrade to support remote working are prohibitive for a small local charity like Citizens Advice Guernsey, especially when our funding stream was impacted by the closure of the Friends of Citizens Advice Charity Shop during last year’s lockdown. Kerry Ciotti, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice Guernsey

Citizens Advice Guernsey provides free, confidential and impartial advice to around 4,000 islanders each year on a wide range of subjects including employment, housing and discrimination.

The charity expects need for its services to rise during the coronavirus pandemic, with other regional offices reporting increased demand.

