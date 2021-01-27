Four-year-old walks to the top of charity fundraising leaderboard

A four-year old boy is currently top of the list of fundraisers for the Jersey Alzheimer's Association's January challenge. When Solomon Lumley's grandmother Beverley Mason decided to enter the Step Into the New Year challenge, which would see her walking 50 miles in the month of January, Solomon decided to join her. So far he has completed the 50 mile challenge, but has also raised nearly £1,500 for the charity. He has marked off every mile walked on a calendar and been supported by friends and family along the way - whether it be through walking with him or warming him up with hot chocolates at the end. The challenge has taken him all across the island - "I've been going to the sand dunes, and the reservoir and the lanes round my new house", Solomon told ITV News. His grandmother too, was surprised at his determination.

We were actually amazed, just wearing the pedometer just how many steps a four-year old could do in a day...I don't think he's actually ever refused to go walking, he's always been up for it, even in the rain... Beverley Mason

His top tips for other intrepid walkers - an umbrella, a coat and wellies for jumping in muddy puddles!