New guidance for islanders on income support in Guernsey

Those who receive income support in Guernsey are being asked to only send their wage slips to Social Security if their earnings have changed since they last provided a copy.

Normally, recipients are required to send in their details every week or month as proof of earnings, but due to the current lockdown, this has been temporarily suspended.

All existing income support costumers will receive their benefit as normal based on the earnings that they previously declared.

The fastest way to update your earnings is by smart phone with the Guernsey Uploads app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.