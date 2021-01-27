People in Jersey can now call coronavirus line for free after JT deal

People in Jersey can now call the coronavirus helpline for free after an agreement with JT.

Calls to 0800 735 5566 from both landlines and mobiles will not be charged after the telecoms company agreed to cover the costs of the service.

We’d like to thank JT for offering to cover the costs of the coronavirus helpline and install the freephone number. We hope this will make it easier for those who do have to pay per minute on their phone contracts to contact the helpline for advice and encourage anyone who needs our support to get in touch. Deputy Judy Martin, Jersey's Social Security Minister

People can call the service for a full range of support including if they have covid symptoms, to book vaccinations, advice on restrictions, travel and contact tracing and to reach the Connect Me support service which provides help, information and support for health and wellbeing.

The current helpline number, 01534 445566, will still be in use. The hours the service operates is currently from 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 4pm Saturday, Sunday and bank holidays.