Politicians demand to see designs before voting on new hospital access

The politicians scrutinising plans for Jersey's new hospital have demanded to see detailed designs for the proposed access route. The Constable of St Helier is also calling for any green spaces or trees lost to the project to be replaced. It comes as the States is being asked to approve Westmount Road as the main access route to the Overdale site at its next meeting on 9 February.

Overdale was chosen as the preferred location for the new hospital by the States in November 2020.

In order to accommodate increased traffic volumes, the road up to it will need to be rebuilt, three nearby homes will need to be demolished, and the Jersey Bowls Club will need to move. The Future Hospital Review Panel wants see detailed drawings of the scheme, as well as information about how nearby properties will be affected.

The States are being asked to approve the access route to the hospital without a design and the data to understand what the impact will be on the surrounding area. The Panel understands there is a budget of £15.5 million within the overall costs of £550 million to undertake the work on the highways. If the design has not yet been finalised, the Panel is concerned this cost could spiral. Jersey's Future Hospital Review Panel

Meanwhile, the Constable of St Helier is asking for guarantees that green spaces, community facilities - such as the bowling club - and parking spaces that are lost to the expanded road will be replaced. Constable Simon Crowcroft says he has had private assurances from the project team, but wants a States vote to formalise the commitment.

Given the lack of green space available to town dwellers, especially in this part of St. Helier, a situation which can only get worse as the town’s population is swelled by thousands of new housing units in the coming years, it seems essential that the existing open space and tree-planting is safeguarded. Constable Simon Crowcroft, Constable of St Helier

However, the Deputy Chief Minister, Senator Lyndon Farnham, who is leading the Our Hospital project, says extensive analysis of all access options has been carried out, and Westmount Road remains the best option. He is urging States members to get behind the plans to avoid further delays to the project.

We are now in a position that the Assembly has supported a preferred site that has a ground swell of support from islanders. It is important that we do not create a new debate about access that could ultimately undermine the delivery of Our Hospital at Overdale and this proposition provides an opportunity to mitigate this risk. Senator Lyndon Farnham, Jersey's Deputy Chief Minister

The States will debate the plans, plus the amendments from Scrutiny and the Constable of St Helier, on 9 February.