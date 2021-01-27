'Significant risk' of coronavirus in Alderney community

Islanders in Alderney are being warned that there is a "significant risk" that Covid-19 may already be on the island.

Despite there being no positive cases at present, the increase in cases in Guernsey and subsequent lockdown has led Alderney's president, William Tate, to issue this fresh warning.

He says some members of the community will be contacted as part of a track and trace programme, and asked to isolate for 14 days.

They will also be tested for coronavirus, with samples being sent to Guernsey, and results expected within 48 hours.

Anyone experiencing symptoms is asked to call the Island Medical Centre immediately on 822077.

What are the symptoms of Covid-19?

New and severe fatigue

New muscle ache for no obvious reason

Headache (sinus pain, pain around eyes)

Loss of smell/taste

Sore throat

Fever (high temperature, rigors, chills, cannot get warm)

Shortness of breath

Chest tightness

A continuous new cough

Mr Tate has also confirmed that face coverings, although not mandatory, are recommended in enclosed spaces, in addition to social distancing.

Alderney has remained Covid-free since the start of the pandemic.