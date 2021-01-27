People in Guernsey are being warned not to believe everything they read online after a number of rumours about the cause of the latest coronavirus outbreak were shared on social media.

Guernsey Police yesterday (26 January) reassured islanders that they will thoroughly investigate any claims of a breach but urged everyone to be careful about engaging with speculation and to "spread facts, not fear".

If you have information that would be useful for officers, please report it properly by contacting JESCC. We do not accept reports via social media. Nor should you. Spread facts, not fear. Guernsey Police statement

They say social media posts could damage any investigation and affect individuals who may not have done anything wrong.

Guernsey's Chief Minister, Deputy Peter Ferbrache, repeated these pleas at the latest coronavirus media briefing held yesterday (26 January), calling for trust in the government.

I urge against speculation and this is a general comment. If there is bad news, we will tell you. If there is good news, we will tell you. We will tell you the news. There's no intent at all to be anything other than open with the public of the Bailiwick. Deputy Peter Ferbrache, Guernsey's Chief Minister

Anyone with information they think could be useful to police should not post on social media and instead contact them directly.