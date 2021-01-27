Travellers arriving into Jersey might have to show proof of a negative coronavirus test in the future.

Jersey's Health Minister, Deputy Richard Renouf, says the island already has a good border regime currently in place but he says how coronavirus can be kept out of the island is always under consideration.

We are thinking again about borders and what might be possible to enhance our protections. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Health Minister

The ferry company Condor introduced a similar scheme at the start of the year with all passengers now needing a negative coronavirus test within 72 hours of travel.