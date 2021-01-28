A rocking restoration: Jersey carpenter restores 100-year-old rocking horse

A 100-year-old badly damaged rocking horse has been lovingly restored by a local carpenter in Jersey.

James Haycock has spent many months tidying up the worn out toy at his workshop in St Ouen. Dating back to the 1920s, it first came into his possession after being given it by the family of Dom Bisson - a local painter and decorator in the island who passed away several years ago.

Dom Bisson had the horse in his possession before his family gave it to James Haycock after he passed away. Credit: Jo Bissson

And after spending many hours restoring it to its former glory, James then spent time tracking down its original owner in the island, a lady called Debbie Miller.

I didn't know anything about it until there was a knock on the door and a young man said to me, have you had your garage door painted in the last few years and was it done by Dom the Decorator, and did you have a rocking horse that you gave to him? The answer was yes to all of them, he then told me about the rocking horse being restored and I couldn't be happier. Debbie Miller, former rocking horse owner.

Once his restoration was completed, James then uploaded pictures to social media with it gaining lots of attention across the island.

Rocking Horse experts in the UK confirmed to James that his horse dated back to the 1920s. Credit: James Haycock

Well after putting some photos on Facebook and having a lot of interest, somebody's actually messaged me and they're looking to rehome it for their daughter. James Haycock, carpenter

Now fully restored, it is hoped it will bring joy to many more children in Jersey for another 100 years.