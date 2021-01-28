Deadline for 2019 income tax return extended in Guernsey

The deadline for the 2019 income tax return in Guernsey has been extended.

It will now be on 31 March 2021, instead of 28 February 2021. The Revenue Service says 2020 returns will be made available shortly after, and is expecting this to be around mid-April.

The change in date is due to the latest coronavirus restrictions in the island. The States also says that some corporate customers using the online corporate portal have experienced some technical difficulties. Therefore extending the deadline will help accommodate this.