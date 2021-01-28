Jersey's Acting Education Minister has thanked school and college staff for making education spaces safe.

Deputy Jeremy Maçon paid a visit to Rouge Bouillon primary school this morning (28 January) to see coronavirus prevention measures first-hand.

The Acting Minister for Education replaced Senator Tracey Vallois who quit her ministerial role earlier this month over the decision to reopen schools.

Deputy Maçon said he was impressed by what he saw and praised everyone for "playing their part" in keeping schools safe.

I understand how incredibly busy this month has been for all of our schools and colleges and I’m pleased to see the high attendance rates and very low numbers of Covid-19 cases impacting on our nurseries, schools and settings. This is testament to all of the hard work from our school staff and the many teams across government and to all the students, parents and carers for playing their part too. Deputy Jeremy Maҫon, Jersey's Acting Minister for Education

Deputy Jeremy Maçon thanks staff during a visit to Rouge Bouillon Primary School. Credit: Government of Jersey

Jersey's schools reopened on Monday 11 January with safety measures including testing for staff and older students, enhanced cleaning procedures and class 'bubbles' or social distancing where possible.

Latest figures show that primary schools have seen an average attendance of 95%.

Latest school attendance figures in Jersey:

95% Average attendance in primary schools.

84.8% Average attendance in secondary schools.

Read more: