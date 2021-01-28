Politicians in Jersey are being called to an emergency States sitting next week, to discuss plans for the new hospital.

The meeting where States members will be asked to approve Westmount Road as the main access route to the Overdale site has been brought forward to Monday 1 February.

It was originally due to be held on Tuesday 9 February.In an email to States members, seen by ITV News, Senator Farnham said the project needed to be fast-tracked because of the 'ageing and decaying health estate' and the impact it was having on frontline workers.

There is enough information contained in both the Site Selection Report and the subsequent road access strategy to enable States Members to select a preferred access route for Overdale, from which detailed designs and plans can be made for the independent planning process. Senator Lyndon Farnham, Jersey's Deputy Chief Minister

Overdale was chosen as the preferred location for the new hospital by the States in November 2020.

The road up to it will need to be rebuilt to accommodate increased traffic volumes and three nearby homes will need to be demolished. The Jersey Bowls Club will also need to move.

The Future Hospital Review Panel wants see detailed drawings of the scheme, as well as information about how nearby properties will be affected, before making a decision.

The Constable of St Helier is asking for guarantees that green spaces, community facilities - such as the bowling club - and parking spaces that are lost to the expanded road will be replaced. Constable Simon Crowcroft says he has had private assurances from the project team, but wants a States vote to formalise the commitment.However, the Deputy Chief Minister, Senator Lyndon Farnham, who is leading the Our Hospital project, says extensive analysis of all access options has been carried out, and Westmount Road remains the best option. He is urging States members to get behind the plans to avoid further delays to the project.The States will debate the plans, plus the amendments from Scrutiny and the Constable of St Helier, on 1 February.