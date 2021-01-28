Everyone over 50 in Jersey could be vaccinated by the end of March according to the Government of Jersey.

Officials say the vaccination programme is working efficiently and on target.

As of Sunday 24 January:

73% of those over 80 have received their first dose

11% of those over 80 have received their second dose

86% of care home residents have received their first dose

76% of care home residents have received their second dose

75% of care home staff have received their first dose

8,218 Islanders have received at least one dose of the vaccine

3,045 Number of islanders who have received their second dose

Over 11,000 Number of doses given out in Jersey

6 weeks ago The first vaccine was administered in Jersey

Many Islanders most at risk to severe illness or mortality from COVID-19 have now been vaccinated with the first dose of vaccine, representing more than 10% of the Island’s population. Government of Jersey

Our targets continue to be dependent on the supply of the vaccine, which is our main limiting factor. However, our capacity and ability to vaccinate all over 50s by the end of March still stands which is a testament to the hard work, motivation and passion of our vaccination staff and everyone in Jersey who helps get the vaccines from the UK. Becky Sherrington, Vaccine Programme Lead

The vaccination schedule is now open to islanders aged 75 and over.

From Monday 1 February all high-risk islanders and those aged 70-74 are invited to book appointments from the 6 February.