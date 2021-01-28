Islanders asked to prioritise their privacy to mark Data Protection Day

Islanders are being encouraged to think about their personal information and privacy to mark international Data Protection Day.

As part of the event the Jersey Office of the Information Commissioner (JOIC) is launching a new campaign called ‘It’s All About You’. They are asking islanders to think about their information, their privacy and its value.

The JOIC will soon be running a survey online to find out more about how islanders feel about the importance of protecting their personal information.

They are also inviting islanders to join free online talks today (Thursday 28 January).