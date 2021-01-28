A Jersey carer claims his terminally ill partner is at risk after medics refused to vaccinate them against coronavirus at the same time due to the age difference between them.

Adrian Burdess, aged 65 from Trinity has been with Barbara Romeril for 44 years but she is 25 years older than he is. Barbara, who has cancer, was eligible for the covid vaccine but Adrian was told he would have to wait because he is younger.

Adrian says there is no one else to look after 90 year old Barbara if he becomes ill and he worries she could end up in a care home from which she might not return.

If I fell sick their would be no one to look after Barbara and if they put her in a home she would not last. They could have vaccinated me and from a personal point of view the thought of being sick worries me no end. Adrian Burdess

He says he has written to his Deputy and was assured the Health Minister would look at his case but he says since then he has heard nothing.

Jersey's government says it is currently concentrating on vaccinating high risk islanders and has ranked adult carers as moderate risk. They will not receive the injection until the next stage of the programme unless a GP deems it necessary.