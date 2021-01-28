Jersey musicians band together to form a Music Association

A Music Association has been formed in Jersey to help further the cause of musicians in the island. The Musical Association for Jersey sets out to represent a cross section of the musical industry, many who have not been able to practice properly for nearly a year due to Covid-restrictions. Nicki Kennedy, a singer, music teacher and founding member of the association, says whilst the Association has come out of the pandemic- its ambitions are more permanent.

Like other industries, hospitality and events, we realised that we didn't really have a voice that was powerful to engage and to talk to government. So we felt we needed to bring people together so that we could really represent more of our musical community. The aim however, is to go on past Covid and to be thinking about arts and culture and music's place in that in Jersey in the future. Nicki Kennedy, The Musical Association of Jersey

The Association sets out to represent the width and breadth of the island's musical community, from singer-songwriters to symphony orchestras, professionals to amateurs. Nicki Kennedy says they have got a big big part to play in the cultural life as well as the economy of the island.

First on their agenda is securing the music industry a place on the government's re-connection strategy.

Our aim now is really to engage with the government, to find a sensible exit strategy, for ourselves and our community to be somewhere on that reconnect document, to be somewhere on there, to be thought of. Nicky Kennedy, The Musical Association of Jersey

Nicki describes the last year as a 'devastating year for music and musicians', which means sticking together is even more important.

I think we're so desperately trying to keep things afloat, keep hope, keep the feeling that it's going to come back, that we'll find a way. I think we have really struggled to make ourselves heard, and I think we feel much more positive now. Nicki Kennedy, The Musical Association of Jersey

The Association, which currently has a presence on Facebook hopes to grow and develop a more formal structure in the coming months.