More than 100 new cases of coronavirus identified in Guernsey this week

10 new positive cases of coronavirus have been found in Guernsey making a total of 104 new cases identified this week.

The highest affected group is 11-20 year olds.

The figures were given by Dr Nicola Brink, Guernsey's Director of Public Health in today's press briefing.

During the briefing Guernsey's medical experts urged islanders to answer calls from unknown numbers which may be from the contact tracing team. They also reminded people to follow the rules if they are asked to isolate.

1 in 30 islanders have been tested in the last four days, with nearly 3,000 tests carried out.

Currently between 800 and 1,000 people are in compulsory isolation.

A decision on whether schools will reopen to vulnerable children will be made in the coming days.

However Chief Minister, Deputy Peter Ferbrache, said it's more than likely that they will stay closed next week.