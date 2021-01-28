A mother and daughter duo from Jersey have started a fundraiser to secure nearly 1,300 school meals to help feed some of the island's most vulnerable children.

Audrey Laurens-Chalmers and her daughter Mollie are hoping to raise £5,000 to pay for the vouchers, which can be used in schools to provide a free hot meal.

They are working in collaboration with charity Caring Cooks of Jersey, as part of their Flourish programme for secondary schools.

What we're trying to do is raise as much money as we can to fund vouchers to be able to allow children that can't afford it to have free school meals. Audrey Laurens-Chalmers, charity fundraiser

Statistics in Jersey show that food poverty amongst children is a real and immediate problem. Credit: PA

75% of children and young people aren't accessing five portions of fruit/vegetables a day.

15% of adults don't have the skills to cook a meal from scratch.

1,000 children may be going without a hot meal each day.

Melissa Nobrega from Caring Cooks firmly believes that good food and nutrition from birth and throughout a child's life is crucial to successful development, in all areas of their lives.

Calls to introduce free school meals were put forward in December but not given backing from the States.

Our Government's worked tirelessly to get these children back to school to support their physical and mental health but actually a hot meal at lunchtime is also important to their academic achievement. So we do work with government and we want to support and build on that. Melissa Nobrega, Caring Cooks of Jersey

So far, Audrey and her daughter have raised enough money to be able to provide almost 1,000 free school vouchers to children who may otherwise go without.