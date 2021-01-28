Online shopping could get more expensive for people in Jersey

Online shopping could soon be more expensive for people in Jersey.

The Treasury is reviewing how GST is collected on imported goods for personal use.

It will look into ways to allow offshore retailers to charge GST on all goods that are sent directly to customers in Jersey, regardless of how much they cost.

The review will also look for ways to simplify the process of paying GST on imported goods when offshore retailers cannot charge GST at the point of sale. As a result, the GST de minimis level could be further reduced, or eliminated. Government of Jersey

Currently there is a £135 threshold 'de minimis level' for paying GST, however this could be scrapped.

This would mean the 5% charge would be added to all mail order deliveries.

Last year, the threshold level was reduced from £240 to £135.

Any changes recommended by the review will be shared with the Minister for Treasury and Resources later this year.