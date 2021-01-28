A review is being conducted into the wellbeing of staff in Jersey's public sector.

One area the Corporate Services Scrutiny Panel is focusing on is how the States Employment Board (SEB) deals with bullying and harassment cases. It will also look at the effectiveness of disciplinary procedures and the employee exit process.

The panel says it will carry out several public hearings and is inviting key stakeholders to discuss their experiences in a confidential forum.

Employees are the government’s biggest asset. The Panel has held concerns around the organisation’s workplace culture for some time and is eager to review the efficacy of implemented changes. Reports of bullying and harassment are worrying and any situation in which this arises must be dealt with using stringent policies and procedures. Senator Kristina Moore, Jersey's Corporate Services Scrutiny Panel Chair

The review will also assess how the SEB enforces its HR policy, codes of practice and how it improves employees' wellbeing. A focus will be on looking at how the government's restructuring has affected morale, looking closely at staff turnover.

If you are a current or former public sector worker and would like to discuss your experience of working for the States with ITV News, email channelnews@itv.com.